Non-bailable warrants issued against two suspects in 'toolkit' matter: Delhi Police

In the ongoing 'Toolkit' document case related to the farmers' protest, non-bailable warrants have been issued against two suspects named Nikita Jacob and Shantanu, Delhi Police said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 13:27 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In the ongoing 'Toolkit' document case related to the farmers' protest, non-bailable warrants have been issued against two suspects named Nikita Jacob and Shantanu, Delhi Police said. "Non-bailable warrants issued against Nikita Jacob and Shantanu. The two are involved in the toolkit matter," said Delhi Police.

Last week, Disha Ravi, a 21-year-old climate activist was arrested from Bengaluru in connection with formulation and dissemination of Toolkit document, in the ongoing farmers' protest. She was one of the editors of 'Toolkit' document. "Disha Ravi is an editor of the Toolkit Google Doc and a key conspirator in document's formulation and dissemination. She started WhatsApp group and collaborated to make the Toolkit doc. She worked closely with them to draft the Doc," tweeted Delhi Police.

According to CyPAD Delhi Police, the editors of the toolkit collaborated with the pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian State. Ravi was the one who shared the Toolkit Doc with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. Ravi later asked Thunberg to remove the main document after its incriminating details accidentally got into the public domain, said Delhi Police.

On Sunday, Ravi was presented before a Delhi Court that remanded her five days of police custody. Disha Ravi broke down inside the courtroom and told the judge that she has edited only two lines and she wanted to support the farmers' protest. Earlier, the Delhi Police sent a communication to Google seeking registration details and activity log of the account through which a "toolkit" related to the farmers' protest was created and uploaded on the social media platform.

Two e-mail IDs, one Instagram account, and one Uniform Resource Locator (URL) were mentioned in the toolkit and police have asked for details from the respective platforms. The police had registered an FIR against unidentified persons in connection with the creators of the 'toolkit'.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

