Left Menu

3 held for duping Kejriwal's daughter

Three men have been arrested for allegedly duping Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals daughter, police said on Monday.Sajid 26, a resident of Nuh in Haryana, Kapil 18 and Manvinder Singh 25, hailing from Mathura -- were arrested from the Bharatpur-Mathura border with the help of technical surveillance, police said.However, the main accused identified as Waris 25 is still on the run, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 15:03 IST
3 held for duping Kejriwal's daughter
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: ANI

Three men have been arrested for allegedly duping Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter, police said on Monday.

Sajid (26), a resident of Nuh in Haryana, Kapil (18) and Manvinder Singh (25), hailing from Mathura -- were arrested from the Bharatpur-Mathura border with the help of technical surveillance, police said.

However, the main accused identified as Waris (25) is still on the run, they said. The chief minister's daughter was allegedly duped of Rs 34,000 by one of the four accused, who had approached her as a buyer on an e-commerce platform, where she had put up a sofa on sale.

''The three worked on commission basis for Waris. Manvinder got multiple bank accounts opened for Kapil and Sajid using fake documents, for which he received a commission. The cheated amount was transferred to Waris' account," the officer said.

According to the police, the victim had put up a sofa for sale on an e-commerce platform.

She was approached by a man who showed interest in making the purchase.

To check if the account details shared by her were correct, he initially transferred a minimal amount of money into her account.

Subsequently, the man sent a QR code to the seller and asked her to scan it so that the amount fixed under the deal could be transferred to her account but instead, Rs 20,000 got deducted from her account when she followed the instructions of the buyer, a senior police officer said.

When she enquired about it, the man claimed that he had sent a wrong QR code by mistake and sent another link to her, asking her to follow the same procedure.

But again an amount of Rs 14,000 got deducted from the seller's account when she scanned the QR code, the officer said.

An FIR under the relevant sections of the IPC was registered on February 7.

During scrutiny of bank account details and transactions, it emerged that the money was withdrawn from an account registered in the name of Kapil at Agra, the officer said.

Police said the gang has duped several others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK shopper numbers up 1.5% last week -Springboard

Total shopper numbers across British retail destinations increased by 1.5 in the week to Feb. 13 versus the previous week, a fourth straight week of rises as lockdown fatigue sets in, market researcher Springboard said on Monday.It said foo...

Two held for graft in Rajasthan

An excise inspector was among two persons arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 15000 in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan on Monday, an official said. The accused excise inspector Ashish Sharma had demanded...

Soccer-Serie A talking points

Talking points from the weekends Serie A matches.SPEZIA RISE CONTINUES What a debut Serie A season it is turning out to be for Spezia.The Ligurian club recovered after being declared bankrupt in 2008 and last season won promotion to the Ita...

Jaishankar says Act East Policy will make Assam more connected, energetic

External Affairs Minister EAM S Jaishankar on Monday said the Act East Policy approach to create connectivity in Assam will make the state more energetic, contributing and employed. The Act East Policy is an approach to create connectivity ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021