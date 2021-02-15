Left Menu

Two held for graft in Rajasthan

An excise inspector was among two persons arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 15000 in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan on Monday, an official said. During the verification, the accused inspector allegedly asked the complainant to hand over Rs. 15000 to one Arpit alias Yajuvenra Hada.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An excise inspector was among two persons arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 15000 in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan on Monday, an official said. The accused excise inspector Ashish Sharma had demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a liquor shop owner Banbir Singh. Singh made a complaint to the ACB which was verified on Wednesday last week, the official said. During the verification, the accused inspector allegedly asked the complainant to hand over Rs. 15000 to one Arpit alias Yajuvenra Hada. A trap was laid on Monday during which Sharma again asked the complainant to hand over the remaining amount of Rs. 15000 to Hada. The ACB team led by inspector Deepika Rathore caught the two.

