Germany says pandemic border checks are only temporary

Germany says pandemic border checks are only temporaryReuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-02-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 16:44 IST
Intensified checks at Germany's borders meant to slow the spread of the pandemic are only temporary and a last resort, a German government spokesman said on Monday.
"A return to normal is in the interest of everyone involved," Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular news conference.
