Ready to offer job, financial support to family of deceased DYFI activist: Mamata

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Monday said her government is ready toprovide financial support to family members of DYFI activistMaidul Islam Midda, who succumbed to injuries sustained duringa clash between police and members of Left parties.Banerjee said the police has launched an investigationand the exact cause of his death would be known only after thepost-mortem examination.I do not support any death. Ihave come to know that even his family members were notinformed where he was admitted.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-02-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 17:41 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said her government is ready toprovide financial support to family members of DYFI activistMaidul Islam Midda, who succumbed to injuries sustained duringa clash between police and members of Left parties.

Banerjee said the police has launched an investigationand the exact cause of his death would be known only after thepost-mortem examination.

''I do not support any death. A probe is underway... Ihave come to know that even his family members were notinformed where he was admitted. No police complaint was madein this connection, too,'' she said at the state secretariat.

''I have spoken to Sujan Chakraborty (Left Frontleader), and told him that I am ready to provide job andfinancial support to the family,'' the chief minister said.

Midda, who was critically injured in a clash with thepolice during the Left parties' march to the West Bengalsecretariat on February 11, died on Monday morning.

He had suffered renal failure, following which he dieddue to cardiac arrest, CPI(M) leader Dr Fuad Halim, at whosemedical facility Midda was being treated, said.

Banerjee said it is also important to ascertainwhether Midda, who is survived by wife and two children, hadany health complication.

Student and youth wings of Left parties had clashedwith the police during the rally, leading to injuries on bothsides.

The police lathicharged, burst tear gas shells andused water cannons to disperse the activists.

The Left Front had called a 12-hour state-wide bandhon February 12 in protest against the police action.

