Rajasthan: Power discom employee booked in graft case

A technical assistant of a power distribution company was arrested taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 on Monday, an ACB official said.

Posted at the Pratapgarh discom, Rajendra Kumar Bairwa had allegedly demanded Rs 12,000 from a complainant to settle a vigilance case against him, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) DGP B L Soni said in a statement. He said a complaint against the accused was verified following which a trap was laid to arrest him. The accused's residence is being searched by the ACB and a case has been registered under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

