MP resident caught with 7 pistols, ammunition in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-02-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 18:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Madhya Pradesh resident wasarrested in Thane for alleged gunrunning, police said onMonday.

Acting on a tip off, Kailash Singh Chawla (27) fromDhar in MP was held near a temple in Saket area here in theearly hours of Sunday, Senior Inspector Nitin Thackeray ofThane Crime Branch Unit I said.

''He had a bag in which there were seven pistols, twomagazines, 20 bullets, all valued at Rs 1.88 lakh. A caseunder Arms Act and MP Act was registered in Rabodi policestation. He was remanded in police custody till February 19,''he said.

