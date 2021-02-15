MP resident caught with 7 pistols, ammunition in Thane

A Madhya Pradesh resident wasarrested in Thane for alleged gunrunning, police said onMonday.

Acting on a tip off, Kailash Singh Chawla (27) fromDhar in MP was held near a temple in Saket area here in theearly hours of Sunday, Senior Inspector Nitin Thackeray ofThane Crime Branch Unit I said.

''He had a bag in which there were seven pistols, twomagazines, 20 bullets, all valued at Rs 1.88 lakh. A caseunder Arms Act and MP Act was registered in Rabodi policestation. He was remanded in police custody till February 19,''he said.

