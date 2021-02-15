MP: 10-year-old tribal girl raped in Umaria, accused absconds

A 10-year-old tribal girlwas raped in a deserted school building in a village of MadhyaPradesh's Umaria district, police said on Monday.

The incident happened under Indwar police stationlimits post 10pm on Saturday, said Deputy Superintendent ofPolice Arvind Tiwari.

''A 28-year-old man abducted the girl from outside herhome, took her to a deserted school building and raped her.

She reached home at 5am on Sunday and told her family aboutthe ordeal, after which a rape case was registered,'' he said.

The accused has been booked under POCSO Act and IPCprovisions and efforts are on to nab him, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)