Left Menu

MP: 10-year-old tribal girl raped in Umaria, accused absconds

PTI | Umaria | Updated: 15-02-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 19:48 IST
MP: 10-year-old tribal girl raped in Umaria, accused absconds

A 10-year-old tribal girlwas raped in a deserted school building in a village of MadhyaPradesh's Umaria district, police said on Monday.

The incident happened under Indwar police stationlimits post 10pm on Saturday, said Deputy Superintendent ofPolice Arvind Tiwari.

''A 28-year-old man abducted the girl from outside herhome, took her to a deserted school building and raped her.

She reached home at 5am on Sunday and told her family aboutthe ordeal, after which a rape case was registered,'' he said.

The accused has been booked under POCSO Act and IPCprovisions and efforts are on to nab him, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Bank integrates core banking software of erstwhile Allahabad Bank

State-owned Indian Bank on Monday said it has successfully integrated the software system with the erstwhile Allahabad Bank post the amalgamation.The bank has successfully completed process of technical migration of CBSITMS software of erst...

PM to lay foundation stone of King Suheldev's statue in Bahraich

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of a statue of warrior King Suheldev in Bahraich on Tuesday to commemorate his birth anniversary.The prime minister, who will be addressing the people via video conference, will als...

International experts to participate in SEBI-NISM Research Conference; registration opens on Monday

International experts including securities market regulators from other countries would be participating in this years SEBI-NISM Research Conference to be held between February 25-26 and registration has opened on Monday, Sebi said.The them...

Former soccer executive on trial at ICC for Central African Republic violence

Two men accused of leading Christian-dominated militias in widespread attacks on Muslims in the Central African Republic CAR go on trial on Tuesday at the International Criminal Court.Prosecutors say that Patrice-Edouard Ngaissona, a former...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021