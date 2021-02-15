Left Menu

CISF nabs man carrying 19 bullets at Delhi's IGI airport

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 20:06 IST
A Bengaluru-bound man has been apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying as many as 19 bullets in his baggage, official sources said on Monday.

They said the traveller, identified as A M Karumbaiah, was intercepted with the ammunition on Sunday night when he was undergoing security checks at the Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

The passenger was scheduled to take an Air Vistara flight to Bengaluru, and a total of 19 bullets of 7.65 mm calibre were recovered from him, the sources said.

As the passenger had no documents for carrying the live ammunition, the Central Industrial Security Force personnel offloaded him from the flight and handed him over to the Delhi Police for further probe, they said. He has been booked under various sections of the Arms Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

