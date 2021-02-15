Mumbai: 2 civic officials among 3 held for bribery by ACB

Two officials of the BMC'slicensing department were arrested by the Maharashtra AntiCorruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting abribe of Rs 60,000, an official said on Monday.

Nitin Patankar and Harsihchandra Ghegadmal, attachedto the licensing department of the civic body's P North Ward,had demanded a bribe from a shop owner in Charkop in Kandivaliover a signboard complaint, he said.

''The duo demanded Rs 2.25 lakh and then settled for Rs60,000. Both were held in a trap along with a private personwho had come to collect the money. They were charged underPrevention of Corruption Act,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)