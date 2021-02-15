Left Menu

Brown sugar worth Rs 1 lakh seized in Odisha, 2 held

PTI | Jajpur | Updated: 15-02-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 20:48 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two drug peddlers werearrested in Odisha's Jajpur district after 10 gram of brownsugar worth Rs 1 lakh was seized from their possession, policesaid on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police personnellaunched a search operation at Panikoili market on Sunday andapprehended them.

The police seized 40 sachets of brown sugar and Rs2,200 in cash from their possession, Panikoili Police StationInspector-in-Charge Chakravarti Kanhar said.

During interrogation, the two drug peddlers admittedthat they procured the brown sugar from Balasore and plannedto sell it in Jajpur, he said.

The two have been booked under various sections of theNarcotic Drugs and Psychotic Substances (NDPS) Act, theofficer added.

