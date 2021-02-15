Left Menu

PFI student wing leader’s JC extended till March 2

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 15-02-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 21:05 IST
PFI student wing leader’s JC extended till March 2

The judicial custody of a Popular Front of India's student wing leader, accused of funding PFI activists for creating unrest after the death of a gangrape victim of a Hathras village, was on Monday extended till March 2.

Arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in Kerala in a money laundering case and brought to Mathura by the UP STF in a case lodged against him for allegedly funding activists to foment trouble over the Hathras incident, PFI’s student wing leader Rauf Sheriff was on Sunday remanded in judicial custody for a day by the duty magistrate.

The Campus Front of India leader, Sheriff, was on Monday produced before Additional District and Sessions Judge Anil Kumar Pandey who remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days, District Government Counsel Shiv Ram Singh said.

ASJ Pandey extended judicial Sheriff’s custody overruling his counsel’s objections to it, said Singh.

Sheriff would again be produced before the court on March 2 along with his four alleged accomplices, Delhi-based Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan and three other PFI activists Atiqur Rahman, Alam and Masood, he said.

The Mathura court had issued production warrant for Sheriff on UP STF’s charge that he was involved in funding Delhi-based Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan, allegedly a PFI activist, and his three associates to foment trouble after the death of a gangrape victim of a Hathras village.

Kappan and his alleged accomplices Atiqur Rahman, Alam and Masood were arrested by the UP police on October 5 when they were on their way to Hathras.

The four were arrested earlier on the apprehension of causing a breach of peace but were later slapped with stern charges of sedition and being involved in various terror offences.

Objecting to the extension of judicial custody for Sheriff, his counsel Madhubahn Datt Chaturvedi accused the STF of having his illegal custody.

While the Mathura court had ordered jail Ernakulam authorities to present accused Rauf Sheriff before it on February 2, the jail authorities had refused to hand over his custody to the STF without the proper court order, Chaturvedi contended before the court.

“Neither the STF has collected evidence against the accused for charges nor warrant order was proper as the same should have been issued on Form 36,” argued Chaturvedi.

After the court overruled his arguments, Chaturvedi later told reporters that he would challenge the sessions court order in the Allahabad High Court. PTI CORR RAXRAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi records high of over 29 deg C; 89 pc humidity

The maximum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 29.5 degrees Celsius on Monday amid a humid weather, officials said.In the morning, Delhiites had woken up to a shallow fog, with the minimum temperature recorded at 11.8 degre...

No early Assembly polls in Goa, says CM; rubbishes speculation

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday junked speculation that his government wouldrecommend dissolution of the Assembly before its term ends in2022 and go in for early polls to cash in on the victory theBJP achieved in the recent Zilla...

WHO lists AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

The World Health Organization WHO on Monday listed AstraZeneca and Oxford Universitys COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, widening access to the relatively inexpensive shot in the developing world.A WHO statement said it had approved the va...

Toolkit case: War of words between BJP, opposition over climate activist's arrest

The action taken by the Delhi Police on an FIR related to a toolkit shared by climate campaigner Greta Thunberg in support of the ongoing farmer protests has triggered a war of words between the opposition and the ruling BJP.Accusing the go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021