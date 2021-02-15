No death reported due to COVID-19 vaccination: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday said no death had been reported due to COVID-19 vaccination and no new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in 188 districts of the country in the last seven days. Addressing a press conference here, he said India had created a crisis created by COVID-19 into an opportunity and boosted health infrastructure.

"Not one death reported due to COVID-19 vaccination. If there is death after vaccination, it's being investigated upon. Even routine side effects have a negligible number. Relevant stakeholders are working continuously on post-COVID symptoms," he said. "COVID-19 has strengthened the country's health sector potential. We turned a crisis into an opportunity. From 1 lab to 2,500 labs, we have improved. Genome sequencing, which is being talked about now, has been in Indian labs since May-June last year," he added.

Union Health Ministry has approved two vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin - under Emergency Use Authorisation (EAU). (ANI)

