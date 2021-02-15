Turkish foreign min complains about US statements in first call with Blinken

Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu conveyed Ankara's unease over recent U.S. statements in his first phone call with his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken since U.S. President Joe Biden's administration took office.

Earlier on Monday, Turkey summoned the U.S. ambassador to Ankara to convey "in the strongest terms" its reaction to a U.S. statement on the killing of 13 Turks captured by Kurdish militants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)