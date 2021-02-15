Left Menu

Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking criminal prosecution of BSF DG Rakesh Asthana

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 23:18 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking criminal prosecution of Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chief Rakesh Asthana for allegedly hijacking the legal system while being Special Director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). A single-judge bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait dismissed the petition filed by Mohit Dhawan, a dentist from Chandigarh and also imposed a cost on him. The Delhi High Court has noted that the petition is without any merit.

Dhawan had first filed the plea at Supreme Court but later withdrawn it, as apex court refused to entertain the petition. Asthana is currently Director General of BSF and also having additional charge of Director General of Narcotics Control Bureau and was former Special Director of CBI.

The petitioner has alleged that Rakesh Asthana, while serving as Special Director of CBI hijacked the entire criminal justice system in connivance with other police officers of Chandigarh conspiring to obtain an undue advantage for himself and his close family friends. (ANI)

