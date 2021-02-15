Mumbai civic body staff to get 3 chances for free vaccination

Every employee of the Mumbaicivic body will get three opportunities for free COVID-19vaccination, an official release said on Monday.

This decision was taken at a meeting of the 'TaskForce' set up to streamline COVID-19 vaccination-relatedissues in the civic areas, it said.

''If any employee does not go for vaccination at allfor three times, his name will be removed from the list offree vaccinations,'' stated the release issued by theBrihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Presently, the inoculation drive for frontline workersand healthcare workers is underway in Mumbai. Frontlineworkers from the BMC and BEST are being inoculated during thisdrive, which was launched on January 16.

BMC additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani,has instructed all the departments of the civic body to make aseparate plan at their level for vaccination of the employees,the release said.

The civic body also asked heads of various departmentsto share their photographs while taking vaccination shots onWhatsapp groups of their respective departments, it added.

