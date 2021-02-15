Left Menu

Another middleman held in bribery case involving former Dausa SP

The Rajasthan Anti-corruption Bureau on Monday arrested another man who allegedly used to work as a middleman for former Dausa SP Manish Agrawal, who has already been arrested in a bribery case.Rajasthan ACB Director General BL Soni informed that the alleged middleman has been identified as Gopal Singh, a resident of Gudki village in Dausa.

Rajasthan ACB Director General BL Soni informed that the alleged middleman has been identified as Gopal Singh, a resident of Gudki village in Dausa. He said Singh used to act as a middleman for Agrawal.

An IPS officer of 2010 batch, Agrawal, now suspended, was arrested by the ACB on February 2 for his alleged involvement in a bribery case. Prior to him, the ACB had arrested his middleman Neeraj Meena last month.

When Agrawal was the SP of Dausa, he had allegedly demanded Rs 38 lakh from a highway construction company through Meena. He had demanded the monthly bribe for 7 months (Rs 28 lakh) and Rs 10 lakh for setting a case lodged against the company in Dausa.

