MP: Girl regains consciousness after fall, names man for rape bid

A 22-year-old man has beenbooked for attempt to rape on the complaint of a 16-year-oldgirl, who regained consciousness on Monday nearly ten daysafter she was allegedly pushed off the second floor of abuilding here in Madhya Pradesh by the accused, police said.

The girl, who fell unconscious after she landed on theground, narrated her ordeal after she regained consciousnessat a hospital, following which a case was registered againstone Himmat Singh.

No arrest is made so far, an officer said.

The teenage girl is the neighbour of Himmat Singh wholives on the second floor of the building in Gwalior, saidcrime branch deputy Superintendent of Police Vijay SinghBadhoria.

As per the complaint, the accused dragged the girl toa room and tried to force himself upon her, he said.

''When the girl resisted, the accused thrashed her andthrew her off his balcony. The girl passed out after shelanded on the ground. She was spotted lying unconscious bysome people, who informed her family members. The girl wasthen rushed to a hospital,'' Badhorial added.

The girl narrated her ordeal to her family members onMonday, who in turn, approached the police, the DSP said.

The accused has been booked under the Protection ofChildren from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and under provisionsof the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention ofAtrocities) Act, 1989, Badhoria said.

The accused is on the run, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)