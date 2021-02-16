Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 16

- AstraZeneca's chief executive has been handed the same pay rise as staff across the company, though future payouts could swell his 15.4 million pounds ($21.44 million) package after a year in which he oversaw the launch of one of the world's most promising coronavirus vaccines. - Chancellor Rishi Sunak is facing growing Conservative opposition to the use of tax rises to start repairing the UK's tattered public finances in what is set to become a defining battle for the rest of the parliament.

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2021 06:53 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK looks at rapid testing to allow return of mass gatherings https://on.ft.com/2LRBwLg - AstraZeneca hands chief 15.4 million stg pay package https://on.ft.com/3ddpWFG

- UK's Rishi Sunak under growing pressure to avoid tax rises https://on.ft.com/3jU95ZC Overview

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

