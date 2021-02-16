Maharashtra: No pre-arrest bail for in-laws of deceased woman

Thane district court inMaharashtra has denied pre-arrest bail to the in-laws of awoman advocate who was found hanging at her house in Diva inJuly, 2020.

The order passed by additional sessions court judgeShailendra Tambe on February 9 was made available on February15.

The accused in-laws were booked under section 306(Abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by thepolice in Mumbra in Thane district.

The deceased Kalpana Yadav was found hanging by herhusband Pravinkumar Yadav in the bedroom of their house onJuly 20, the prosecution said.

Pravinkumar Yadav, who is an accused in the case, wasalready released on bail.

The deceased woman was a member of the Bar Council ofMaharashtraand Goa and a practising lawyer, the court wastold.

The prosecution also told the court that Pravinkumarand his parents were pressuring Kalpana to bring money fromher parents.

The defence told the court that custodialinterrogation of the in-laws was not needed in this case.

However, the prosecution told the court that theinvestigation was defective.

It said the injury marks on the neck of the victimsuggested struggle before her death.

The sessions court judge noted in his order that thepre-arrest bail cannot be granted to the accused in-laws atthis juncture taking into consideration various factspresented before the court.

