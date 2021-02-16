Maha: Four of family killed in Pune-Mumbai expressway accident

Five persons, including fourmembers of a family, were killed and as many others wereinjured in the early hours of Tuesday when a container truckrammed into two cars and another vehicle near Khopoli town onPune-Mumbai Expressway in Maharashtra, police said.

The deceased included a veterinary doctor working withthe Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) who, along withhis family members, was returning to Navi Mumbai from Pune inone of the cars, a police official said.

The incident occurred near Khalapur toll plaza whenthe truck hit two cars and a goods vehicle from behind, hesaid, adding that the driver of the truck was speeding when heapparently lost his control over the wheel.

The deceased were identified as veterinarianDr Viabhav Jhunjare (41), his mother (63), wife (38) and adaughter (5), the official said, adding that the 11-year-oldson of the couple survived with injuries.

Another deceased, a woman, was travelling in anothercar, the official said.

The injured persons were admitted in a hospital, hesaid, adding that a case was being registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)