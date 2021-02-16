Singapore says does not support widespread sanctions on Myanmar

Singapore says does not support widespread sanctions on MyanmarReuters | Singapore | Updated: 16-02-2021 11:43 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 11:43 IST
Singapore's foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan told parliament on Tuesday he did not support slapping "widespread generalised indiscriminate sanctions" on Myanmar in response to a military coup, because they could hurt ordinary citizens.
The island state is a major investor in Myanmar and a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Other ASEAN members like Indonesia and Malaysia have been calling for a special meeting to discuss the situation in Myanmar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Myanmar state media unable to broadcast due to 'communication issues'
QUOTES-Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi, other senior figures detained - ruling party
Reports: Military coup in Myanmar, Suu Kyi detained
Reports: Military coup in Myanmar, Suu Kyi detained
Aung San Suu Kyi and other Myanmar leaders arrested, party spokesman says