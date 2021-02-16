ED summons Armaan Jain in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Armaan Jain in an alleged money laundering case.

The investigating agency had earlier asked him to appear before them on several occasions but the actor did not show up.

The ED has once again summoned Armaan Jain and has asked the actor to appear before them tomorrow. (ANI)

