Five women killed as vehicle plunges into roadside canal
Five women were killed and 30injured when a mini-cargo vehicle carrying women went out ofcontrol and plunged into a roadside canal near here onTuesday,police said.
The women were on their way to work when the driverlost control of the vehicle and it plunged into a small canalat Maniyachi,they said.
The injured were admitted to the government medicalcollege hospital, police added.
