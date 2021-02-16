Left Menu

Court orders Dutch government to scrap coronavirus curfew

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 16-02-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 15:02 IST
A Dutch court ordered the government on Tuesday to immediately scrap the night-time curfew imposed to help limit the spread of the coronavirus, ruling that it lacks any proper legal basis. The curfew, the first in the Netherlands since World War Two, sparked several days of riots by anti-lockdown protesters when it was initially introduced on Jan. 23.

The curfew is currently set to be lifted on March 3.

