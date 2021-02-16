Dutch govt says it must study court order to end night-time curfew

The Dutch government said on Tuesday it must study a court ruling that orders it to immediately end a night-time curfew introduced in January as part of measures to counter the spread of the coronavirus.

A spokewoman for the Justice Ministry said the government was still taking stock of Tuesday's surprise ruling by the Hague District Court and had no further comment at this stage.

