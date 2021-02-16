Left Menu

AIPEF urges chief ministers to seek more time for comments on draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 15:39 IST
AIPEF urges chief ministers to seek more time for comments on draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill
Representative image. Image Credit: Pikist

The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) has urged chief ministers to seek more time from the central government for submission of comments on the draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2021.

''AIPEF has urged all the Chief Ministers and Lt. Governors to seek at least three months' time from the central government for the submission of comments and suggestions by all the stakeholders, particularly electricity employees and consumers, on the draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2021 after putting the draft in the public domain,'' V K Gupta, a spokesperson of the AIPEF, said in a statement.

AIPEF Chairman Shailendra Dubey has written a letter to all the chief ministers with a copy to the principal secretaries (power) of all states and chairpersons of state discoms ''to take up the issue of (unnecessarily) rushing through the bill''.

He has also urged that the issue be taken up during the scheduled virtual meeting of Power Minister R K Singh with all states on February 17 to discuss the proposed amendments to the Electricity Act 2003.

According to the statement, at present, the bill has been circulated only to principal secretaries of states and CMDs of state discoms, and therefore lacks transparency as required under the Electricity Act 2003.

The most important stakeholders are consumers and power employees and engineers of state discoms who have been completely ignored, it alleged.

Even the comments from statutory bodies like Central Electricity Authority (CEA) , State Electricity Regulatory Commissions (SERCs), Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) and the forum of regulators have not been sought, as per the statement.

The body also claimed that there was strong opposition to the Electricity Bill 2020. Gupta said that instead of using this opportunity to review the performance of the Electricity Act 2003, legislative changes are being made on an ad-hoc basis to suit certain interests.

Such measures may cause more damage than good. There should be sufficient debate on the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2021, both in the public domain and in Parliament, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NATO to agree larger Iraq training force as violence rises

NATO defence ministers are set to expand the military alliances training mission in Iraq once the coronavirus pandemic eases, senior officials and diplomats said, potentially cementing a broader role for the Atlantic alliance in the Middle ...

INSIGHT-150 years of spills: Philadelphia refinery cleanup highlights toxic legacy of fossil fuels

Wearing blue hard hats, white hazmat suits and respirator masks, workers carted away bags of debris on a recent morning from a sprawling and now-defunct oil refinery once operated by Philadelphia Energy Solutions PES.Other laborers ripped a...

Akshay Kumar remembers 'smiling young' 'Kesari' co-actor Sandeep Nahar

Superstar Akshay Kumar on Tuesday paid homage to Sandeep Nahar, his co-actor from the 2019 hit Kesari, remembering him as a smiling and passionate young man. Nahar, who was in his 30s, killed himself on Monday by hanging in the bedroom of h...

'Hard to bring tears out:' Stunned by pandemic, some Americans struggle to grieve

Fiana Tulip lost her mother to COVID-19 on the Fourth of July. Like so many others, she was not able to see her or say goodbye.For Tulip, 41, that was the only beginning of an avalanche of personal and financial loss and hardship brought on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021