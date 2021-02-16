Jilted lover arrested for killing teenager in Greater Noida

Left Menu

PTI | Noida | Updated: 16-02-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 15:58 IST
A 25-year-old man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida for killing a 15-year-old girl who had allegedly rejected his advances, police said on Tuesday. Accused Sunil Yadav had recently moved into a rented accommodation in Surajpur area in the same building where the teenager lived with her family on rent, the police said. According to her family, she had gone missing on February 8 while her father, elder brother and sister-in-law had gone out for work. Upon returning, they found her body in a vacant room on the second floor of their building, the family said in a complaint to the police.

''An FIR was lodged at the Surajpur police station and matter investigated that led us to Sunil Yadav, a neighbour of the family who knew the teenager. In the past also, he had made advances towards her for a relationship but she had declined his proposals that left him angry,'' Central Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Harish Chander said.

''Due to these reasons, he killed the girl and has been arrested on the basis of technical evidence,'' Chander said.

The officer said the accused, a native of Ghazipur district in eastern Uttar Pradesh, has been produced in a local court which has sent him to jail.

