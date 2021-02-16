Left Menu

PTI | Batala | Updated: 16-02-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 16:21 IST
Punjab: 18-year-old killed outside school in Batala over property dispute
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An 18-year-old student died after he was attacked with sharp-edged weapons by two persons outside his school at Ghuman village here, police said on Tuesday.

Simrandeep Singh, a Class 12 student, was killed on Monday when he was coming out of his school along with his brother Harmandeep Singh, they said.

Harmandeep managed to escape the assailants, police said, adding that Simrandeep suffered injuries to his head, neck and chest.

He was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said.

It is suspected that Simrandeep was killed over a property dispute between his family and his neighbour, police said.

Simrandeep was attacked with some shard-edged weapons by the two assailants, they said.

In a complaint to police, Simrandeep's father Hardev Singh accused his neighbour of killing his son. He has also named members of his neighbour's family in the complaint, police said.

Station House Officer, Ghuman, Surinder Singh said a case under relevant Indian Penal Code sections, including 302 (murder), has been registered against nine persons.

The accused are absconding, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

