Rajasthan: Man arrested with 7 kg heroin in Barmer district

The Rajasthan Police's anti-terrorism squad has arrested a man in Barmer district and seized about seven kilograms of heroin worth Rs 11 crore in the international market from him, an official statement said.

Acting on a tip-off that a large consignment was being smuggled from Pakistan to India, the ATS team arrested Bachaya Khan from Arbi Ki Gafan Choraha in Barmer. Khan during interrogation revealed that the contraband was smuggled here from across the border. He was arrested late on Monday night, it said.

The statement said that a case has been registered against Khan under sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Bijrad police station of Barmer. Further investigation is on to know the supply chain of the narcotic substance in the country, it said. Khan's associates are at large and the ATS has launched a search operation, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)