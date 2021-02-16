Left Menu

Erdogan says Turkey will expand operations against Kurdish militants

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday Turkey will expand its cross-border operations against Kurdish militants after 13 captured Turks were killed in northern Iraq. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict. In the past two years, Turkey has launched several cross-border operations to fight the PKK in northern Iraq, where the group has its stronghold in the Qandil mountains.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 16-02-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 18:23 IST
Erdogan says Turkey will expand operations against Kurdish militants
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday Turkey will expand its cross-border operations against Kurdish militants after 13 captured Turks were killed in northern Iraq. Turkey said on Sunday militants from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) killed the captives, including police and military personnel, as it was carrying out a military operation against the group.

Erdogan also repeated Ankara's complaint that it had not received enough international solidarity. "Whether you speak up or not, we know our duty. We will not give the terrorists a chance," Erdogan told supporters from his AK Party in the Black Sea province of Trabzon.

"We will expand our operations into areas where threats are still dense," he added. "We will stay in the areas we secure as long as necessary to prevent similar attacks again." The PKK, designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and European Union, has waged a decades-old insurgency in Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict.

In the past two years, Turkey has launched several cross-border operations to fight the PKK in northern Iraq, where the group has its stronghold in the Qandil mountains. On Monday, the United States told Ankara that it blamed the PKK for killing the 13 Turks, after Turkey called an earlier U.S. statement on the killings "a joke" and summoned the U.S. ambassador.

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, briefing parliament on the operation after opposition parties criticised the government for failing to rescue the Turks, said the offensive was launched without ground support due to the harsh conditions in the mountainous region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ICICI Bank to buy over 9 pc stake in fintech startup Thillais Analytical Solutions

ICICI Bank on Tuesday said it has entered into an agreement with fintech startup Thillais Analytical Solutions Pvt Ltd to buy 9.65 per cent stake in the company.Thillais Analytical Solutions operates a neo-banking platform Vanghee, which fa...

Infosys McCamish acquires platform from STEP Solutions

Infosys McCamish Systems, a US-based subsidiary of Infosys BPM, on Tuesday said it has bought the business and underwriting platform from STEP Solutions Group LLC.The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.STEP Solutions Gr...

Repolling ordered at 2 polling booths in Punjab's SAS Nagar

The Punjab election commission on Tuesday ordered repolling at two booths of the SAS Nagar municipal corporation on February 17 after receiving reports of irregularities during voting on February 14, when elections were held for over hundre...

EU to seek fossil fuel phase-out in energy charter treaty talks -document

The European Unions executive will push for a 10-year phase-out of the protection for fossil fuels under an international energy treaty, following calls from some countries to quit the accord unless it can be aligned with Europes climate go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021