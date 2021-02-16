46 cases accorded sanction for seizure of assets used for terrorism in J&K: Police

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has accorded permission in 46 cases for seizure and attachment of various moveable and immovable assets used for terrorism in the union territory, an official said on Tuesday.

A total of 61 vehicles, five houses, six shops, besides land and cash were subsequently seized or attached under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the properties included that of separatist leaders and their associates, the spokesperson said.

''The permission was granted in 46 cases to restrict the terror activities,'' he said.

He said the Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with the other security forces and investigation agencies, was fighting the challenges of terrorism at various fronts.

''While the number of terrorists belonging to different terror outfits are neutralised in the sustained anti-terror operations, the handlers are using motor vehicles and the proceeds of terrorists for furthering their evil designs,'' the official said.

Following the due procedures of the law, the spokesman said, the police have, in the last couple of years or so, accorded sanction for seizure or attachments of four-wheelers, motorcycles, cash, land, houses and shops through different orders to ensure that terror activities are checked.

''As many as 61 different types of vehicles, including a private car belonging to Dukhtaran-e-Millat leader Sofi Fahmeeda, cash of Rs 3.70 lakh, a cheque worth Rs 50,000 have been seized,'' the spokesman said.

In addition, the spokesman said immovable property which has been seized included five houses – one of which belonged to Dukhtaran chief Asiya Andrabi's mother-in-law Mehmooda Begum, six shops and 1.6 Kanals of land.

''So far this year, police headquarters has accorded sanction for seizure of 11 vehicles which include six four-wheelers and five two-wheelers. The permission for seizure has been granted under section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act,'' he said.

Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act provides for more effective prevention of certain unlawful activities of individuals and associations, and for dealing with terrorist activities, and for matters connected therewith, he added.

