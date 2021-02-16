Left Menu

Mexico president says power outage could be fixed by Wednesday

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 16-02-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 20:33 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that an outage that knocked out power for 4.7 million users in northern Mexico will be "under control" by Wednesday or the day after.

Power had been restored to about 80% of users by Tuesday, Lopez Obrador said, speaking at a government news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

