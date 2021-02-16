Left Menu

U.S. urges Yemen's Houthis to stop military operations

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-02-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 21:04 IST
U.S. urges Yemen's Houthis to stop military operations
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The United States urged Yemen's Houthis on Tuesday to stop their advance on the government-held city of Marib and take part in international efforts to find a political solution to the violence in the Arab country.

"The United States urges the Houthis to halt their advance on Marib and cease all military operations and turn to negotiations," the State Department said in a statement. "The Houthis' assault on Marib is the action of a group not committed to peace or to ending the war afflicting the people of Yemen."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TN reports 451 new COVID-19 infections, 7 more fatalities

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday logged 451fresh COVID-19 cases and seven more fatalties, taking thecaseload to 8,46,026 and the toll to 12,432, the healthdepartment said.Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 470 people beingdischarged, taking the c...

Iran's meddling must be tackled before Iraq elections, U.S. tells U.N.

The United States said on Tuesday that creating a conducive environment for elections in Iraq later this year includes tackling Iran-backed militias, Irans destabilizing activities in the country and remaining Islamic State elements.Acting ...

Pak briefs heads diplomatic missions about situation in Kashmir

Pakistan on Tuesday briefed the heads of diplomatic missions in Islamabad about the latest situation in Kashmir.Foreign Office said in a statement that Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmoods briefing to the envoys was part of Pakistans regular d...

Business briefs 4

Cognitive development edtech start-up WizKlub on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 6 crore in funding with participation from existing investor, Incubate Fund India.With the latest infusion, the companys total fundraising has touch Rs 15 crore....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021