U.S. urges Yemen's Houthis to stop military operations

U.S. urges Yemen's Houthis to stop military operationsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-02-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 21:04 IST
The United States urged Yemen's Houthis on Tuesday to stop their advance on the government-held city of Marib and take part in international efforts to find a political solution to the violence in the Arab country.
"The United States urges the Houthis to halt their advance on Marib and cease all military operations and turn to negotiations," the State Department said in a statement. "The Houthis' assault on Marib is the action of a group not committed to peace or to ending the war afflicting the people of Yemen."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
