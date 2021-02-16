Murder suspect held after encounter breaks through Noida hospital window, nabbed again

A suspect in the kidnapping and murder of a four-year-old boy on Tuesday escaped from a hospital in Noida where he was taken for treatment after suffering injuries in a gunfight with police, officials said.

The man was arrested again from within the hospital building after a frantic search of almost six hours, they said.

Accused Vijay, in his early 20s, was held late on Monday night in Surajpur area of Greater Noida and brought to the district hospital in Noida for treatment of the gunshot injury on his foot, the officials said.

''Vijay went to the toilet of the hospital and was escorted by a policeman, who stood outside. Once inside, the accused broke open the window and escaped,'' Central Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Harish Chander said. ''However, an eyewitness told the police that he saw Vijay entering into a space inside the hospital building through a false ceiling and he is suspected to be still within the building. A search is on to track him,'' Chander said. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Elamaran G said multiple police teams were scrambled to track the suspect, who was believed to be hidden somewhere in the building after escaping through the window of the toilet.

''The search led to his tracking after some time from within the hospital building. He has been arrested again and legal proceedings have been initiated against him,'' the officer said. Vijay, along with his partner Anil, had allegedly kidnapped the boy from outside his home in Surajpur area on January 21 but had killed him allegedly because they did not have a place to keep him, according to the officials. The boy's body was found last week from Greater Noida, they said.

An FIR was lodged in the case and Anil was held after a gunfight with the police on February 13, while Vijay is absconding, he said. After Anil's arrest, a Rs 25,000 reward was announced on Vijay's arrest. He was held on Monday night after the encounter with the police and was taken to a hospital for treatment, Elamaran said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)