Left Menu

Kiran Bedi removed as Puducherry Lieutenant Governor

Kiran Bedi has been removed as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 21:30 IST
Kiran Bedi removed as Puducherry Lieutenant Governor
Kiran Bedi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Kiran Bedi has been removed as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement on Tuesday. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has been directed to discharge functions of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry, in addition to her own duties, until a new appointment is made, the statement said.

"The President has directed that Dr. Kiran Bedi shall cease to hold the office of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry and has appointed Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana, to discharge the functions of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry, in addition to her own duties, with effect from the date she assumes charge of her office, until regular arrangements for the office of Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry are made," the statement said. Earlier in the day, Puducherry Social Welfare Minister Kandasamy said the cabinet headed by Chief Minister Narayanasamy will resign after the resignations of Congress legislators in Puducherry ahead of the assembly elections later this year.

In a video, Kandaswamy said: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Puducherry L-G Kiran Bedi have been harassing the Congress government for four and a half years. They are trying to dissolve the regime. We are working to dissolve the cabinet headed by CM Narayanasamy and win the assembly elections again." Earlier, Congress MLA from Kamaraj Nagar constituency, A John Kumar had resigned from his post, citing "dissatisfaction with the Congress government."

This comes ahead of the Legislative Assembly polls scheduled to be held in the Union Territory. Chief Election Commissioner of India (CEC) Sunil Arora has said that the election will be held at the same time in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. However, the dates of the polls are yet to be announced. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COLUMN-Commodity prices: Supercycle or regular upturn? Kemp

Commodity markets may be about to embark on another supercycle a multi-year, broad-based, and usually large increase in prices according to research published by some of the top investment banks involved in the sector.But while many price...

Egypt plans reopening of Libya embassy shut since 2014

Egypt is planning to reopen its embassy in Libyas capital for the first time in six years, according to Libyan officials and security sources, marking a shift to a more conciliatory approach to western Libya-based factions. The planned reop...

European shares end flat as mining gains offset broader losses

European shares ended flat around a one-year peak on Tuesday as a boost from major mining and bank stocks was tempered by losses in most other sectors, with investors remaining uncertain over a euro zone economic recovery.The pan-European S...

TN reports 451 new COVID-19 infections, 7 more fatalities

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday logged 451fresh COVID-19 cases and seven more fatalties, taking thecaseload to 8,46,026 and the toll to 12,432, the healthdepartment said.Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 470 people beingdischarged, taking the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021