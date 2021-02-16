Two members of PFI arrested with huge quantity of explosives in Uttar Pradesh

Two members of the Popular Front of India (PFI), planning a series of terrorist attacks at various places in the country, were arrested by the Special Task Forces in the state capital on Friday with a huge quantity of high quality explosives, a senior official said here.

''Ansad Badruddin and Firoz Khan have been arrested from Kukrail trisection in Gudamba area here. With their arrest, the STF has foiled a series of terrorist attacks in various parts of the country on Basant Panchmi. Huge quantity of high quality explosives has been recovered from them,'' Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Law and Order, Prashant Kumar told reporters here. The Uttar Pradesh government has earlier sought a ban on the PFI accusing it of inciting violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)