Left Menu

U.S. urges Yemen's Houthis to stop military operations

State Department spokesman Ned Price called on the Houthis to halt the Marib attack, cease all military operations, end cross-border strikes on Saudi Arabia and participate in a U.N.-led peace process. The conflict pits the Houthi movement against the country's internationally recognized government and a Saudi-led coalition.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-02-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 21:55 IST
U.S. urges Yemen's Houthis to stop military operations
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The United States on Tuesday urged Yemen's Houthi movement to halt an offensive on the government-held city of Marib and join international efforts to find a political solution to the more than six-year civil war.

The advance by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement on the last government-held northern city threatens to complicate the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden's new drive to intensify diplomatic efforts to end the conflict. State Department spokesman Ned Price called on the Houthis to halt the Marib attack, cease all military operations, end cross-border strikes on Saudi Arabia and participate in a U.N.-led peace process.

The conflict pits the Houthi movement against the country's internationally recognized government and a Saudi-led coalition. "The Houthis' assault on Marib is the action of a group not committed to peace or to ending the war afflicting the people of Yemen," Price said in a statement.

The assault will only worsen the world's most serious humanitarian catastrophe, he said, noting that a U.N. agency estimates that Marib hosts about 1 million people displaced from other areas by fighting. "Marib is controlled by the legitimate government of Yemen," he said. "This assault will only increase the number of internally displaced persons and exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in Yemen."

He urged the Houthis to "constructively participate" in the U.N.-led peace process and "engage seriously" with the recently appointed U.S. special envoy for Yemen, Timothy Lenderking. Biden appointed the veteran U.S. diplomat as part of his new approach to ending the war that also includes halting U.S. support for offensive operations by the Saudi-led coalition.

Since Biden launched the policy, however, the Houthis have pressed the assault on Marib and persisted with cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia. "The time to end this conflict is now," Price said. "There is no military solution."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden urged to end Trump lawsuit blocking payments to Puerto Ricans

Top faith leaders from across the United States on Tuesday urged President Joe Biden to immediately withdraw a lawsuit filed by his predecessor to block 2.3 billion in supplemental income payments to some 300,000 aged, blind and disabled Pu...

Nagaland assembly forms seven-member committee to draft resolution on Naga problem

The Nagaland Legislative AssemblyNLA on Tuesday unanimously constituted a seven-membercommittee to draft a resolution on the decades old Nagaproblem.The committee including members from both the ruling andopposition benches was formed follo...

Delhi police has led by example, says Union minister Kishen Reddy

Union minister G Kishen Reddy on Tuesday lauded the Delhi Police for showing patience, bravery and restraint during the January 26 violence here and said the force has led by example, according to a statement.The minister of state for home ...

COLUMN-Commodity prices: Supercycle or regular upturn? Kemp

Commodity markets may be about to embark on another supercycle a multi-year, broad-based, and usually large increase in prices according to research published by some of the top investment banks involved in the sector.But while many price...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021