Main accused in 2002 Godhra train burning case arrested in Gujarat

An alleged key accused in the 2002 Godhra train burning case has been arrested after being on the run for 19 years, police said.

ANI | Godhra (Gujarat) | Updated: 16-02-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 21:57 IST
Dr Leena Patil, SP Panchmahal speaking to ANI on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

An alleged key accused in the 2002 Godhra train burning case has been arrested after being on the run for 19 years, police said. "Of all the offenders registered for the Sabarmati railway murder at Godhra Railway Police Station, the main accused, Rafiq Hussain Bhatuk, was arrested yesterday by Special Operations Group (SOG), Godhra," Dr Leena Patil, SP Panchmahal told ANI on Tuesday.

"The accused was on the run for 19 years. He was surviving by working in menial jobs at different construction sites," she added. The complete process of his arrest is ongoing by the Godhra Railway Police. Around 58 people lost their lives when some coaches of Sabarmati Express were torched at the

Godhra Railway Station in Gujarat on February 27, 2002. The incident had triggered large-scale riots in Gujarat. The five accused, who were arrested by different investigation agencies between 2015-2016, were put on trial at the special court, set up at the Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

