Delhi police has led by example, says Union minister Kishen Reddy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 22:34 IST
Union minister G Kishen Reddy on Tuesday lauded the Delhi Police for showing patience, bravery and restraint during the January 26 violence here and said the force has led by example, according to a statement.

The minister of state for home was speaking at the 74th Raising Day of the Delhi Police.

Delhi is always at the centre of all activities and hence, it is always on the target of ''intolerant forces'' that do not like the process of nation building, Reddy was quoted as saying in the statement issued by the Delhi Police.

The minister, who was the chief guest at the 74th Raising Day ceremony, lauded the patience, grit, bravery and restraint shown by police personnel, when ''anti-national forces took shield of farmers and indulged in large-scale vandalism on January 26'', it said.

Tens of thousands of farmers broke barriers to storm the national capital on Republic, their tractor parade to highlight their demands dissolving into unprecedented scenes of anarchy as they fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort, a privilege reserved for India's tricolour.

They had organised the parade as part of their protest against the Centre new agri laws.

''However, not a single life was lost which demonstrates the commitment shown by the force, which saw more than 500 of its personnel injured,'' the statement said.

Reddy said the Delhi Police has led by example while handling ''violent organisations'' in anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests last year with firm hands.

He also praised the impartial, dedicated and scientific investigation of cases related to the northeast Delhi riots, the statement said.

Reddy also paid tributes to late head constable Ratan Lal, who lost his life in the line of duty during these riots, it said.

He commended the Delhi Police for 24-hour availability during the coronavirus crisis period and paid homage to 34 police personnel who lost their lives to the pandemic.

Seventy-five police personnel were conferred medal for gallantry, President Medal for distinguished service, Police Medal for meritorious service, the Jeevan Raksha Padak and the Home Minister's meritorious training service medal, the statement said.

Reddy also flagged off the Jan Sampark Vahan to promote police-public relations and to publicise various online services, it stated.

He also launched the Prabodhini Vahan to make citizens aware of the recent trends of various kinds of frauds.

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava congratulated the Republic Day Marching Contingent of the Delhi Police, which won the best marching contingent trophy after a gap of 14 years, the statement said.

He also praised personnel for their firm handling of anti-CAA protests last year. With the view to make police personnel more professional and scientific, an MoU was signed with the National Forensic Science University, Gandhinagar, Gujarat for providing cyber and forensic experts to enhance investigative capabilities, it said.

An agreement was arrived at with the Axis Bank for increasing significantly the insurance amount to deceased police personnel, the statement said.

Karol Bagh police station bagged the trophy of the best police station, it said, adding that Seelampur and Moti Nagar were adjudged as first and second runners-up.

The statement said that an MoU was signed with IIIT, Delhi for conducting research in areas of police work requiring technology.

