Two standing by roadside in Greater Noida hit by vehicle;1 dead

PTI | Noida | Updated: 16-02-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 22:35 IST
Two young men standing by the roadside in Greater Noida and waiting for a conveyance got injured after an unidentified vehicle allegedly hit them on Tuesday, leading to the death of one at a hospital, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak (21), a resident of Rasoolpur village in Jarcha area, while his partner has been identified as Chetan (22), who is under treatment at a hospital, the police said.

''Both of them were standing by the roadside near Barackpur village, under Dadri police station area. They were on the Bulandshahr-Dadri road waiting for a conveyance to go to Jarcha when an unidentified vehicle hit them in the morning,'' a police spokesperson said.

''Both got injured and were rushed to a government facility in Dadri where Deepak was declared dead while Chetan was referred to Mohan Swaroop Hospital for further treatment,'' the spokesperson said Families of the both the men were informed and the body has been sent for post mortem, while legal proceedings have been initiated in the case, the police said.

Search is on for the erring vehicle, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

