ED summons MMRDA chief in connection with money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday summoned Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) chief, RA Rajeev, in connection with a money laundering case related to Tops Securities Group and Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik. After a seven-hour interrogation, Rajeev was allowed to go, but was warned that he may be summoned again.

The MMRDA chief told the media that ED had inquired about the works and processes of MMRDA and how the tendering processes are done. Since the case involved Tops Securities Group, the ED had asked about the tendering process and the parties involved in making decisions in that process, he said.

The ED had reportedly found some evidence of suspicious transactions between the private firm, Top Securities Group and Sarnaik. On November 24, the ED had questioned the MLA's son Vihang Sarnaik for five hours after detaining him during the raids on the premises of Sarnaik's house and the private firm.

The economic offences watchdog has already arrested a close aide of Sarnaik, Amit Chandole, the promoter of the Tops Securities Group, in the case. Chandole was arrested during the November 24 searches at around 10 places in Mumbai and Thane, including those related to the Top Securities Group promoters and some politicians. (ANI)

