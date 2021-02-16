Left Menu

IRB jawan among 6 arrested in Bengal for trafficking elephant tusk

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 16-02-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 23:36 IST
Six Sikkim residents, includingan Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) jawan, have been arrested inWest Bengal's Jalpaiguri district for allegedly trafficking anelephant tusk, a forest officer said on Tuesday.

The accused persons were arrested by a joint team offorest officers from West Bengal and Sikkim from a hotel inOdlabari early during the day and an elephant tusk weighingover 1 kg was seized from their possession, he said.

The accused were scheduled to sell the tusk to aperson, the officer said.

Two vehicles of the accused persons were seized, hesaid.

The accused were produced before a court inJalpaiguri, which sent them to police custody for furtherinvestigation, the officer added.

