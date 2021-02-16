Left Menu

Blinken spoke to Iraqi prime minister after rocket attack

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-02-2021 23:46 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 23:43 IST
Blinken spoke to Iraqi prime minister after rocket attack
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@IraqiPMO)

U.S. Secretary of State spoke to Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Tuesday, after a rocket attack on U.S.-led forces in northern Iraq on Monday killed a civilian contractor and injured a U.S. service member.

Responsibility for the attack was claimed by a little-known group that some Iraqi officials say has links with Iran.

Price said he did not want to get ahead of an investigation into who was responsible for the attack, but that the United States reserved the right to respond "at a time and place of our choosing."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Adidas plans to sell struggling Reebok brand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US urges Yemen's rebels to halt attack on central province

The US on Tuesday urged Yemens rebels to halt their attack on the central province of Marib, warning against exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the Arab worlds poorest country.State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement...

Trump, Giuliani accused in lawsuit of conspiring to incite Capitol riot

A Democratic congressman accused former President Donald Trump, his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and two right-wing groups of conspiring to incite the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol in a lawsuit on Tuesday. The civil lawsuit accuses the...

Soccer-Lazio referred to federal court over COVID-19 testing violations

Lazio, their president Claudio Lotito and club doctors Ivo Pulcini and Fabio Rodia have been referred to the national federal court following an investigation into violations of COVID-19 protocols, the Italian Football Federation FIGC said ...

Minor girl raped in UP

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in a village in the city area here on Tuesday, police said.Superintendent of Police Yashvir Singh said the man allegedly raped the girl after taking her to a secluded place while she was play...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021