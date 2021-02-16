Blinken spoke to Iraqi prime minister after rocket attack

U.S. Secretary of State spoke to Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Tuesday, after a rocket attack on U.S.-led forces in northern Iraq on Monday killed a civilian contractor and injured a U.S. service member.

Responsibility for the attack was claimed by a little-known group that some Iraqi officials say has links with Iran.

Price said he did not want to get ahead of an investigation into who was responsible for the attack, but that the United States reserved the right to respond "at a time and place of our choosing."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)