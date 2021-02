U.S. aggressively communicating with Houthis via back channels -U.S. envoy

The U.S. is "very aggressively" using back channels to communicate with Yemen's Houthi movement, U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Timothy Lenderking said on Tuesday.

"We do have ways of getting messages to the Houthis and we are using those channels very aggressively as we're engaging ... in person with the leadership of the key countries involved," Lenderking told a State Department briefing.

