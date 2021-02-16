U.S. aggressively communicating with Houthis via back channels -U.S. envoy

U.S. aggressively communicating with Houthis via back channels -U.S. envoyReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-02-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 23:58 IST
The U.S. is "very aggressively" using back channels to communicate with Yemen's Houthi movement, U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Timothy Lenderking said on Tuesday.
"We do have ways of getting messages to the Houthis and we are using those channels very aggressively as we're engaging ... in person with the leadership of the key countries involved," Lenderking told a State Department briefing.
