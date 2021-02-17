Left Menu

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 17-02-2021 00:31 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 00:31 IST
Nagaland govt employee abducted by Manipur people from border

A Nagaland government employeewas manhandled and abducted by people of neighbouring Manipurfrom a disputed border area following an altercation overcutting of firewood, the Nagaland assembly was informed onTuesday.

The employee, a 'dobashi' (interpreter) by post, wastaken away by the residents of Tungjoy village in Manipur'sSepanati district at around noon on Monday and he was releasedlate at night following intervention of the governments of thetwo states, Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister in-charge of Home,Y Patton, said.

Patton made the statement after opposition NagaPeople's Front (NPF) MLA Chotisuh Sazo raised at the Zero Hourthe issue of the dobashi's abduction near Khezhakeno villagein Chida area of Phek district.

Sazo also asked the government about measures taken byit to settle the boundary dispute between the two states.

He said that around two years ago, a group of peoplefrom Tungjoy village had burnt down structures erected for aproposed visit of the Nagaland governor to a lake in the samearea.

The deputy chief minister said that around 150-200people of Khezhakeno village of Nagaland went to Kahuzo forestarea in Tungjoy to get firewood on February 12 and when apoliceman of Manipur reached the spot and tried to stop them,they did not recognise his authority.

On Monday, 500 odd people of Tungjoy came to Nagalandside and started cutting firewood, and when policemen and thedobashi went there, the mob overpowered them, Patton said.

They took the dobashi with them while returning and hewas released at around 11.30 pm after the chief secretary andthe director general of police of both the states discussedthe issue, Patton informed the assembly.

An FIR is being registered by the superintendent ofpolice of Phek district, he said.

The SP has been directed to make an enquiry into theincident and submit a report to the Police Headquarters, thedeputy CM said.

Meanwhile, the Nagaland Assembly on Tuesday passed theNagaland Goods and Services Tax (Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2020,by voice vote.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio introduced the Bill onFebruary 15.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) was implemented inNagaland on 1 July, 2017.

The Centre has amended the Central Goods and ServicesTax Act, 2017 last year and requested state governments tomake corresponding amendments to their respective Acts, Riosaid.

