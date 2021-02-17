Left Menu

Biden says Kosovo holds ''special place'' for his family

President Joe Biden said that Kosovo holds a special place for his family because of the time his late son Beau spent in the war-torn country helping to strengthen the rule of law there.Bidens remark was made in a letter the U.S. president had sent to Kosovos acting President Vjosa Osmani on the occasion of the countrys independence day.

PTI | Pristina | Updated: 17-02-2021 00:33 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 00:31 IST
Biden says Kosovo holds ''special place'' for his family
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

President Joe Biden said that Kosovo holds a "special place' for his family because of the time his late son Beau spent in the war-torn country helping to strengthen the rule of law there.

Biden's remark was made in a letter the U.S. president had sent to Kosovo's acting President Vjosa Osmani on the occasion of the country's independence day. Osmani made the contents of the letter public on Tuesday.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in February 17, 2008, a decade after a brutal 1998-1999 war between separatist ethnic Albanian rebels and Serb forces. The war ended after a 78-day NATO air campaign drove Serb troops out and a peacekeeping force moved in.

"Kosovo continues to hold a special place for the Biden family in honour of the time our late son Beau Biden spent working to ensure peace, justice and the rule of law for all the people of Kosovo," Biden wrote.

Beau Biden worked in Kosovo after the 1998-1999 war with the military forces and also with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe strengthening the rule of law there.

Biden visited Kosovo in 2016 on his last trip to the region as vice president to attend with his family a ceremony naming a road near an American military base after his son who died a year earlier of brain cancer at age 46.

In the letter, Biden also urged for "a comprehensive normalization agreement with Serbia centered on mutual recognition.'' Biden urged the same in a letter to Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic earlier this month.

Most Western nations have recognized Kosovo, but Serbia and its allies Russia and China do not. Tensions over Kosovo remain a source of volatility in the Balkans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Adidas plans to sell struggling Reebok brand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. says it will start processing certain asylum seekers on Friday

The Biden administration will begin processing cases of certain eligible asylum seekers starting on Friday, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday as the Biden administration seeks to end the Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocols p...

CVS to re-enter Obamacare market in 2021

CVS Health Corp said on Tuesday it would return to selling individual health insurance plans on the online marketplaces created by the Affordable Care Act ACA, popularly known as Obamacare, saying the market had stabilized. CVS Healths Aetn...

Soccer-Door open for Canada newcomers to shine at SheBelieves Cup

Canadas womens soccer team must rely on a patchwork roster for the SheBelieves Cup due to injuries and COVID-19 restrictions but that has opened the door for players to make their case for spots on the Olympic squad, coach Bev Priestman sai...

US STOCKS-Recovery rally drives S&P 500, Dow to new peaks

The SP 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit all-time highs on Tuesday as cyclical sectors gained on the prospect of more fiscal aid to lift the U.S. economy from a coronavirus-driven slump. The Nasdaq, however, dipped as technology ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021