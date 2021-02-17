Jagan Reddy conferred SKOCH CM of the Year Award

Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been conferred Chief Minister of the Year Award by SKOCH Group.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 17-02-2021 08:57 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 08:57 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conferred Chief Minister of the Year Award by SKOCH Group.. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been conferred Chief Minister of the Year Award by SKOCH Group. The award was given to Reddy based on a year-long study of governance projects in Andhra Pradesh, according to a release issued by the SKOCH group on Tuesday.

The award was conferred on him by Sameer Kochhar, Chairman, SKOCH Group personally in Vijaywada. "He has been selected the "SKOCH CM of the Year" on the basis of study of project-level outcomes across various states of India. Quite of few of them from Andhra Pradesh stand out to be nationally significant," read the release.

While conferring the award on the Chief Minister, Kochhar said, "YSR Rythu Bharosa Kendra stands out as an interesting model for village level procurement at a pre-announced MSP and is reporting good outcomes for the farmers. YSR Cheyutha Scheme focuses on economic empowerment of middle-aged women through giving them livelihood linked loans for over 4-year period, is again a great example of financial inclusion with outcomes." "Similarly, schemes like Disha and Abhay that aim to enhance women safety and security have made a marked difference in the law and order perception as well as confidence level of women to go out and participate without fear."

According to the SKOCH Group, initiatives have been taken across the government to respond to COVID-19 and have shown desirable outcomes. "All the above and more is evident in a year-long study of 123 projects from across sectors in Andhra Pradesh. The state has taken several revolutionary measures in the past two years to make governance more efficient and transparent. Innovative measures have been taken across sectors, the credit for which goes to Chief Minister Reddy. Such changes are focused on bringing more efficiency and transparency and ensuring inclusive growth and development," added Kochhar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

