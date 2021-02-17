Mayawati hits out at UP govt over law & order

BSP president Mayawati lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday for the spate of murders in the recent past, demanding that the ruling dispensation pay attention to law and order.

Mayawati said the BSP legislators had been directed to try and make the government accountable to the public for the ''gross negligence and malicious actions'' on the issue of crime and law and order, along with important issues of farmers and public interest.

''It's alarming that a phase of murders of leaders, lawyers, and traders has started before the Assembly and panchayat elections,'' Mayawati tweeted. ''And, it is very unfortunate and condemnable that these incidents are not being taken seriously and being termed cases of old rivalry. The government should pay attention.''

