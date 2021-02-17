Left Menu

Myanmar protesters hope 'broken down' cars can stymie a crackdown

Opponents of Myanmar's military coup parked their cars in the middle of city streets and on bridges on Wednesday, pretending they had broken down to block police and army trucks moving around to break up protests.

Reuters | Naypyitaw | Updated: 17-02-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 11:32 IST
Myanmar protesters hope 'broken down' cars can stymie a crackdown
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Opponents of Myanmar's military coup parked their cars in the middle of city streets and on bridges on Wednesday, pretending they had broken down to block police and army trucks moving around to break up protests. Calls for a "broken-down car campaign" spread quickly on social media after the military's overnight block on the internet was lifted. Numerous pictures soon appeared of supposedly stalled cars, with bonnets raised, clogging up streets.

"Everyone is facing difficulties," said taxi driver Thein Naing, who was taking part in the protest in the main city of Yangon after giving up hope of doing any business on Wednesday, with petrol prices so high and traffic even more grid-locked than usual. The car campaign came as democracy activists were aiming to draw huge crowds in Yangon and elsewhere in what they hope will be a major show of opposition to the army's overthrow and arrest of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

But it risked being too successful for its own good and preventing opponents of the coup from joining the protest, one activist said. "There need to be millions of protesters at Sule," said activist Maung Saung Kha, referring to a central Yangon protest site.

"Stop the 'broken-down car' at 11 a.m. and help the protesters get to Sule as soon as possible." (Writing by Robert Birsel; Editing by Kim Coghill)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Polling for third phase of gram panchayat polls underway in Andhra

People cast their votes at a polling booth in Krishna district as the third phase of gram panchayat elections in the state was underway on Wednesday. The third phase of gram panchayat elections started in Andhra Pradesh today morning at 6.3...

Wildlife trade drives declines of over 60 pc species abundance: Study

International wildlife trade is causing declines of over 60 percent in the abundance of species on the planet, say scientists who call for more research on the impacts of this severe threat across the world.The scientists, including those f...

South Africa readies to give J&J jabs to health care workers

South Africa is preparing to give its first COVID-19 vaccinations shots of the Johnson Johnson vaccine still being tested to health care workers this week, the health minister said Tuesday.The first batch of 80,000 doses of the JJ vaccin...

Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches cancer treatment drug Capecitabine in US

Drug major Dr Reddys Laboratories on Wednesday said it has launched cancer treatment drug Capecitabine tablets in the US market.The product is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Xeloda capecitabine tablets approved by the US Food a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021